Scott Pilgrim gets yet another shiny new trailer

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World now has, um, like five trailers under its belt (alright, we didn't really count), so why not shake out another one?

That’s exactly what the guys over in Pilgrimland have done, and while we’ve seen bits of the footage included in this new international trailer, there’s also a super selection of new stuff.

And it kicks all kinds of filmic bottom. Really, every time we think we couldn’t get any more excited about Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim movie, the director who we're now unofficially referring to as 'God' goes and releases a new trailer that has us as pepped up as a five year old after a bag of Skittles.

You know the deal by now – Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) is a layabout slacker who has to fight the seven evil ex-boyfriends (boy fiends ?) of Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) if he wants to date her, and stuff.

Here’s the new trailer, prepare to have your mind blown…

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World is out in the UK on 25 August. Oh, and if you're wondering what those awesome songs are, try: 'Big Ideas’ by LCD Soundsystem, ‘2 Kindsa Love’ by Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, ‘It’s Getting Boring By The Sea’ by Blood Red Shoes and ‘Invaders Must Die’ by The Prodigy.

