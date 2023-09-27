Saw X gets rave first reactions, as critics call it "one of the best" chapters in the franchise

By Amy West


Saw X is getting rave first reactions ahead of its September 29 release date, with fans calling it "one of the best" chapters in the franchise. 

Set just two weeks after the events of James Wan's original, which came out back in 2004, the tenth outing sees John Kramer (Tobin Bell) travel to Mexico City, in a last ditch attempt to rid himself of the supposedly inoperable tumor in his brain. Turns out, though, everyone involved in the trip was a scammer – and it doesn't take long for John to discover he's still dying. 

In retaliation, he has his assistant Amanda (Shawnee Smith) kidnap the tricksters, and subjects them to some of his nastiest traps yet. And, well, as fans of the series know, not many people have screwed over John Kramer and lived to the tell the tale. Or emerged from his vengeful games with all of their limbs, at least. 

Fortunately, critics seem to have had a much more enjoyable time watching the film than the characters did enduring the events of it. Seen seeing early previews of the movie, many have taken to social media to praise its gore, emotional stakes, and how it

"#SAWX is bound hands down one of the best in the franchise," Forbes' Simon Thompson said of the horror sequel on Twitter. "Putting John Kramer centre stage more than ever works brilliantly and Tobin Bell slays. Amanda’s ‘return’ is executed brilliantly and the traps are amongst some of the best, even when quite simple, plus the story is [thumbs up emoji]."

"Safe to say that I think #SawX is easily one of the best crafted films in the franchise," added Fangoria's Vannah Taylor. "Without sacrificing any of the key ingredients that make a great SAW film, this new installment delivers a more emotional story than I had anticipated…oh and it’s a bloody good time."

"#SAWX is one of the BEST additions to the franchise," echoed Nightmarish Conjurings founder Shannon McGrew. "It brings back the original essence of the first film while also allowing the audience to gain deeper insight into Kramer. Plus, the traps are *chef kiss*"

"#SawX is a glorious return to form for the series. Not only are the traps absolute perfection, but we get to see a very different side to John this time around," YouTuber Patrick Burow gushed. "It's deep, emotional, gory, it feels like OG SAW. Also, Score is INCREDIBLE!"

