Saw X gets rave first reactions, as critics call it "one of the best" chapters in the franchise

Saw X is getting rave first reactions ahead of its September 29 release date, with fans calling it "one of the best" chapters in the franchise.

Set just two weeks after the events of James Wan's original, which came out back in 2004, the tenth outing sees John Kramer (Tobin Bell) travel to Mexico City, in a last ditch attempt to rid himself of the supposedly inoperable tumor in his brain. Turns out, though, everyone involved in the trip was a scammer – and it doesn't take long for John to discover he's still dying.

In retaliation, he has his assistant Amanda (Shawnee Smith) kidnap the tricksters, and subjects them to some of his nastiest traps yet. And, well, as fans of the series know, not many people have screwed over John Kramer and lived to the tell the tale. Or emerged from his vengeful games with all of their limbs, at least.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Fortunately, critics seem to have had a much more enjoyable time watching the film than the characters did enduring the events of it. Seen seeing early previews of the movie, many have taken to social media to praise its gore, emotional stakes, and how it

"#SAWX is bound hands down one of the best in the franchise," Forbes' Simon Thompson said of the horror sequel on Twitter. "Putting John Kramer centre stage more than ever works brilliantly and Tobin Bell slays. Amanda’s ‘return’ is executed brilliantly and the traps are amongst some of the best, even when quite simple, plus the story is [thumbs up emoji]."

"Safe to say that I think #SawX is easily one of the best crafted films in the franchise," added Fangoria's Vannah Taylor. "Without sacrificing any of the key ingredients that make a great SAW film, this new installment delivers a more emotional story than I had anticipated…oh and it’s a bloody good time."

"#SAWX is one of the BEST additions to the franchise," echoed Nightmarish Conjurings founder Shannon McGrew. "It brings back the original essence of the first film while also allowing the audience to gain deeper insight into Kramer. Plus, the traps are *chef kiss*"

"#SawX is a glorious return to form for the series. Not only are the traps absolute perfection, but we get to see a very different side to John this time around," YouTuber Patrick Burow gushed. "It's deep, emotional, gory, it feels like OG SAW. Also, Score is INCREDIBLE!"

Check out some more reactions below...

By heading back into the past, #SawX has injected fresh blood into the franchise. It delivers what you want (mostly wince-inducing, gore-filled traps), but also attempts something different with a Saw movie. It doesn't all work, but it's the strongest sequel to date. pic.twitter.com/5Eg7gACGWPSeptember 27, 2023 See more

So, SAW X is absolutely brilliant, twisty, ultra-gory and Tobin Bell is superb.September 27, 2023 See more

Initially adhering to a different structure than we are used to, #SawX infuses a more human element as it dives into Kramer’s desperation. Fear not though as it eventually embraces the gory carnage we expect with some truly squirm-inducing tricks and traps that HURT. Bloody fun! pic.twitter.com/N7mhIboVa9September 27, 2023 See more

THEY’RE SO BACK. #SawX is EASILY one of the best movies of the franchise. It’s gross, innovative and brilliant. It brings back the originality the first movies had. The cast is simply one of the best parts of it. Bring more please. pic.twitter.com/dxqVJdxGZzSeptember 27, 2023 See more

While I was at Universal today, the social embargo lifted so I can tell you now that #SawX is gruesome, hard-to-watch, and probably the best Saw sequel in about 15 years. It wedges perfectly between 1-2 and unveils a side of Jigsaw we haven’t seen before. Saw fans will enjoy it pic.twitter.com/546PnGaAgwSeptember 27, 2023 See more

For more on Saw X, why not have a read of our exclusive chat with director Kevin Greutert, where we dig into Amanda's comeback. Or, check out our guide to the other best new horror movies coming our way in 2023 and beyond.