Save up to 62% on these awesome board games at Amazon - today only

If you weren’t already aware, board games are really rather swell. And we’re happy to report that some of the best board games have had their prices slashed over at Amazon. For example, Wasteland Express Delivery Service (a Mad Max-style adventure through the apocalypse) has been reduced by a whopping 58% to $37. Considering the fact that it’s normally north of $80, that’s crazy-good value for money. Similarly, One Night Ultimate Vampire - a fresh spin on One Night Ultimate Werewolf where you’re racing against the clock to find the blood-sucker among you - has been cut by a huge 62%. It now costs just $9, nudging this party game into ‘impulse buy’ territory. And there are plenty more bargains where they came from; we’ve rounded up our favorites below to save you time.
There are plenty more deals to be had on top of this, so check out the discounted board games' landing page here. It’s packing an enormous selection of games that are worth your time, including a few of the best cooperative board games for those who prefer to play nice. And if you aren’t able to gather a large group of players for games night, don’t worry - there are a few great board games for 2 players in there like the excellent Forbidden Island.
You’ll need to be quick, though. Many of these offers expire within the next 24 hours.
Wasteland Express Delivery Service | $37 on Amazon (save 58%)
A fan of Mad Max or Fallout? This game was made just for you. Fight off raiders as you go on a post-apocalyptic road trip.View Deal
Forbidden Island | $12 on Amazon (save 33%)
This classic co-op game puts you in charge of an adventurer trying to snag as much treasure as they can from a sinking island.View Deal
One Night Ultimate Vampire | $9 on Amazon (save 62%)
One of you has become a vampire in this quick-fire party game, and it’s up to everyone else to find out who it is before it’s too late.View Deal
Eldritch Horror | $37 on Amazon (save 39%)
Inspired by Arkham Horror, this card game is "fast-paced, deeply thematic, and story-driven".View Deal
Boss Monster 2 | $16 on Amazon (save 35%)
An homage to dungeon-crawling games, but the twist is that you’re the one guarding it. Try the original version here.View Deal
Unearth | $22 on Amazon (save 33%)
Another cool idea from the creators of Boss Monster, Unearth tasks you with rebuilding the glorious monuments of a bygone age.View Deal
There are plenty more deals to be had on top of this, so don’t miss Amazon’s own deals roundup page. It’s packing an enormous selection of games that are worth your time, including a few of the best cooperative board games for those who prefer to play nice. And if you aren’t able to gather a large group of players for games night, don’t worry - there are a few great board games for 2 players in there like the excellent Forbidden Island.
Want something a little more adventurous? Head over to our guide to the best tabletop RPGs. We’ve gathered our personal recommendations into a bite-sized guide that will get you adventuring in no time.
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.