Save up to 62% on these awesome board games at Amazon - today only

If you weren’t already aware, board games are really rather swell. And we’re happy to report that some of the best board games have had their prices slashed over at Amazon. For example, Wasteland Express Delivery Service (a Mad Max-style adventure through the apocalypse) has been reduced by a whopping 58% to $37 . Considering the fact that it’s normally north of $80, that’s crazy-good value for money. Similarly, One Night Ultimate Vampire - a fresh spin on One Night Ultimate Werewolf where you’re racing against the clock to find the blood-sucker among you - has been cut by a huge 62%. It now costs just $9 , nudging this party game into ‘impulse buy’ territory. And there are plenty more bargains where they came from; we’ve rounded up our favorites below to save you time.

There are plenty more deals to be had on top of this, so check out the discounted board games' landing page here . It’s packing an enormous selection of games that are worth your time, including a few of the best cooperative board games for those who prefer to play nice. And if you aren’t able to gather a large group of players for games night, don’t worry - there are a few great board games for 2 players in there like the excellent Forbidden Island.

You’ll need to be quick, though. Many of these offers expire within the next 24 hours.

Forbidden Island | $12 on Amazon (save 33%)

This classic co-op game puts you in charge of an adventurer trying to snag as much treasure as they can from a sinking island.View Deal

