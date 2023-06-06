Save over $750 on an RTX 3060 gaming laptop with this 51% discount

Following on from Memorial Day, cheap gaming laptops have been appearing quite frequently as of late. Best Buy, in particular, has been offering record-low prices across new models as well as huge discounts on gaming laptops out of the box, something that is well worth thinking about considering the extra savings that can be made.

For instance, the retailer has an ASUS ROG Zephyrus in excellent condition at a price of $674.99 . As the laptop is usually priced at an MSRP of $1,399.99, this is a massive saving of $725 cutting the price by more than half. Best Buy assures that the laptop's condition "looks brand new" and "includes all the original parts/accessories". The only big difference is that it might not come with the packaging.

Alternatively, you can pick up the same great ASUS laptop in brand-new condition for $899.99 , which is a discount of $500 (35%). It comes installed with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 512GB SSD, 16GB DDR4 memory as well as Windows 11. The screen is 14 inches with the colouring being Moonlight White. It's one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals we've seen for a while, so take advantage while stock lasts.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus (new) | $1,399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - A big saving on this sleek 14-inch ASUS gaming laptop reduces the price by 35%. This is in brand-new condition with one month of Xbox Game Pass thrown in for free. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060, 512GB SSD, Windows 11

ASUS ROG Zephyrus (open box, excellent condition) | $1,399.99 $674.99 at Best Buy

Save $725 - An even bigger saving can be made on this ASUS gaming laptop if you're happy to not get it completely brand-new. The condition description from Best Buy means that it "looks brand new" and "includes original parts/accessories". Features: AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060, 512GB SSD, Windows 11

If you are happy spending a bit more, then we recommend this Acer Predator Helios 300 for $1,299.99 . It has an enormous $800 saving, down from $2,099.99 with an RTX 3070 Ti, Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM backing it up. Great value for money.

Looking for more options? Check out the best RTX 3060 laptops deals as well as the best RTX 3070 laptop deals on the market. We've also rounded up the best cheap gaming laptop deals in May 2023 no matter what budget you're on.