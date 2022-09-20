Save over $1,100 on this RTX 3070 Alienware X15 gaming laptop

Dell's latest gaming laptop deals have slashed prices on previous-generation Alienware x15 models, leaving us with some stunning offers on machines packed with high-end components. This RTX 3070 configuration is the main event, though. You're saving a full $1,150 here, dropping the $2,749.99 MSRP down to $1,599.99 (opens in new tab).

That's a steep fall, and a particularly impressive one considering we rarely see the best gaming laptops on the market packing this graphics card at such a low price point. You're getting an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD inside, keeping things afloat with a solid bedrock of specs to help that GPU shine. That's in stark contrast to the 8GB / 256GB SSD configurations we often see when luxury machines like this enter the world of gaming laptop deals.

For reference, we've only ever seen this model cheaper once before, and that was only an extra $100 off. If you missed out on that offer earlier in the month, you're still maintaining a fantastic value here as well.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, but we're rounding up plenty more gaming laptop deals further down the page as well.

(opens in new tab) Alienware X15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $2,749.99 $1,599.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $1,150 - There's a massive $1,150 saving on this Alienware x15. That means you're not only getting a luxury laptop for an excellent price, but you're also picking up fantastic value overall. We rarely see machines of this calibre packing an RTX 3070 graphics card this cheap. You'll also find an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD inside.



More gaming laptop deals

There are always plenty of gaming laptop deals floating around the web, you just have to know which models to prioritize in your hunt. We've handpicked some of our favorites just below, and our comparison chart is scouring for the lowest prices every half hour.

If you're after something a little more specific, we're also rounding up all the latest RTX 3070 laptop deals and RTX 3060 laptop deals as well. Or, take a look at the best Alienware laptops for more on Dell's flagship brand.