Save over $1,000 on this top LG OLED TV

Top TV deals have been dominating the web as of late. From Samsung to Sony and everything in between, we've been coming across some truly fantastic offers with LG now getting in on the action. We often see discounts in the range of $200 to $500 but it's rare to find a discount of more than $1,000. Until today.

Walmart currently has a 65-inch LG 4K OLED TV up for sale at a price of $1,349.00 (opens in new tab), an enormous $1,150 saving from its typical MSPR of $2,499.00. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen at the retailer, shaving off a huge 46% discount. As part of the C2 series, this model is known for its impressive bright colors, advanced processor, and improved bezel (now slimmer than its predecessor).

LG is known as one of the best brands in the business when it comes to modern TVs, constantly appearing in our best OLED TV range, so this deal is definitely worth considering. To obtain the new low price, head to Walmart and add the item to your basket where the figure will be displayed. It's unlikely to remain at this cost for long, so act fast if interested.

Today's best gaming TV deal

(opens in new tab) LG C2 4K UHD OLED | 65-inch | $2,499.00 $1,349.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $1,150 - A massive 46% discount has brought this top LG model down to its lowest-ever price at the retailer. With 4K Ultra HD and OLED capabilities from one of the best brands in the business, you will find it hard to top this offer.



What's really great about this LG model for anyone looking for a gaming TV is its abundance of features that are designed for real-time action, such as the likes of Call of Duty, Apex Legends, Fortnite and other shooters. This includes NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium and VRR capabilities that help you make the most of next-gen experiences. On top of this, there is the LG Game Optimizer add-on that optimises game settings for the best output, be that RPGs, real-time strategies or FPS titles.

