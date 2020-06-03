Save more than 50% with these cheap antivirus deals from Norton

Even though cheap antivirus deals aren't the most exciting topic on offer, there are some legitimate bargains available right now via industry heavyweight Norton. In fact, you can save more than 50% on most memberships in the US and the UK. Some discounts go as high as 62% off, so it's not a sale to miss if you're in need of new antivirus protection.

These cheap antivirus deals from Norton provide a tremendous price cut on the provider's most popular services. For starters, Norton 360 Standard has dropped by 40% in the US to $39.99, while the UK equivalent has seen a cut of 58% to £24.99. In addition, the more comprehensive Norton 360 Deluxe is just $49.99 in the US (a drop of 50%) and £29.99 in the UK (62% off). That's excellent value for money considering the fact that it normally sets you back almost $100 / £80 depending on your side of the Atlantic. Everyone can take advantage of both reductions for their first year - this is an "introductory offer".

If we were to recommend a subscription, it'd probably be the Standard version if you're buying for yourself and the Deluxe version for a household. That's because Norton 360 Standard covers one PC and mobile device, while the Deluxe alternative protects five devices and throws in parental control as well. Either way, Norton is one of the best antivirus services on the market right now, so you'll be well served regardless of what you choose.

Norton 360 Standard | $39.99 for one year

The Standard option for Norton is perfect if you're just protecting one device; it gives you protection from all sorts of internet nastiness, including malware and spyware. Crucially, it's tumbled in price by 40%.

UK price: £24.99 for one yearView Deal

Norton 360 Deluxe | $49.99 for one year

TIf we were going to recommend the best-value offer, it'd be this one. The Deluxe membership allows you to protect up to five devices, and it comes with parental controls as well that are missing from the Standard package. Better still, you're saving 50%.

UK price: £29.99 for one yearView Deal

Norton's got a proven track record in tracking and removing viruses, and they also block malicious websites or phishing to keep you safe. That's especially important for the best gaming phone or the best gaming tablet. For those with an Android device such as a Samsung Galaxy S10 (and unlike Apple products), your data isn't automatically protected from viruses or malware.

