Sarah Michelle Gellar is "so proud" of Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s horror legacy

Sarah Michelle-Gellar is feeling nostalgic about playing icon Buffy Summers in the beloved TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Speaking in the new issue of SFX (opens in new tab), which features Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on the cover, she shared some memories about the show. The actor is also currently back on screens in another supernatural show, Wolf Pack on Paramount Plus.

Michelle-Gellar shared how it never gets old how much people connect with the show. "As an actor, all you ever want to do is a show that affects people, that they love and holds up," she says. "That is your legacy. I am so proud of what we created. It’s been a tumultuous couple of years, and understanding the show and its legacy, there is good and bad to all of it. I have gotten to a place now where we can really appreciate the show for what we created. I am so proud that during the pandemic, the show reached a whole new generation of people that still felt that it spoke to them, that it was still timely and it still meant something to them."

For the actor, the legacy doesn’t end there either. Speaking about how horror offers great roles for women, she adds: "Horror is one of the few genres where you get to do that. Having a character like Buffy, who is so three-dimensional and hits all those notes… you don’t just want to be the wife or the girlfriend."

