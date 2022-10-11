Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors are hitting record low prices in Amazon Prime sales

There is a duo of excellent Amazon Prime Day sales on Samsung Odyssey monitors right now, offering up record low prices and major savings across the board.

The cheapest in today's offers in the G5, now sitting at $279 (was $379.99) (opens in new tab). That's a $120 discount and a return to the lowest price we've ever seen. Then, there's the 27-inch WQHD Samsung Odyssey G7 for its lowest-ever price of $549.99 at Amazon (was $699) (opens in new tab). That's $30 cheaper than the last best deal we saw on this 240Hz curved monitor, which has both G-Sync and Freesync compatibility. This panel is one of our picks for the best gaming monitors (opens in new tab) around, so it's well worth checking out.

There's also the seriously impressive 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 for $999 at Amazon (was $1,399) (opens in new tab), which is a pretty bonkers $400 saving. That's also a 240Hz panel with G-Sync and Freesync, but this one is a 1000R curved beast that's going to turn games into truly cinematic experiences.

Amazon Prime sales are good, but they're rarely quite this luxurious. Grabbing record low prices on both affordable and high-end models is quite the turnout, especially considering even the entry level G5 model can still pack a serious punch for its price tag.

If neither of these are right, we're also tracking the October Prime Day TV sales live right here.

Today's best Amazon Prime Day sales on monitors

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch gaming monitor | $379.99 $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - You're saving $100 on the Samsung Odyssey G5 in the latest Amazon Prime Day sales, which means you can secure yourself a 32-inch 144Hz curved monitor for its best price ever.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch gaming monitor| $699 $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - At $30 lower than the previous best price, this is a great deal on the 27-inch G7. It's a 1440p WQHD curved display with a refresh rate of 240Hz, HDR, and input lag of just 1ms. It comes with support for G-Sync and Freesync too.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch gaming monitor| $1,399 $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - We've only ever seen this one cheaper once, and it was so close to this price it's well worth checking this offer out. This is an absolute beast after all - a 49-inch WHQD 1440p curved monitor with 240Hz refresh rate, HDR, and G-Sync/Freesync support.



