Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 was meant to "pay back the audience" for Spider-Man 3

Sam Raimi has spoken about his original plans for a "great" Spider-Man 4 in an interview for the new issue of Total Film magazine.

Ahead of the release of his new movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Raimi addresses his last superhero movie Spider-Man 3 – which was divisive among fans and critics.

"I messed up the third one a bit, Spider-Man 3," Raimi admits, in good humor. "I had a big plan in my head to pay back the audience for that, with a great Spider-Man 4. But I couldn’t get the script good enough in the time I had before its release."

Even as Spider-Man was rebooted (the first time) and the MCU rose to prominence, Raimi largely steered clear of what filmmakers were building on the foundations he helped lay. "I’d been so immersed in [superhero movies], and had such a bad ending that it was hard for me to watch more," reflects Raimi, who did "see the occasional one here and there", singling out Iron Man and The Avengers as two examples where he was "super-impressed with their quality."

