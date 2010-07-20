Sam Raimi adapting Earp: Saints For Sinners

Share

Sam Raimi has signed on to direct the big screen adaptation of graphic novel Earp: Saints For Sinners .

The “yee-ha!” Western will be Raimi’s first tangle with cowboys and cowgirls for 15 years, the director previously having lensed 1995 flick The Quick And The Dead .

According to Heat Vision , the film “re-imagines Earp - best known for the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, where he fought alongside his two brothers and compadre Doc Holliday - set in a future in which he takes on outlaws in a ravaged society where the only boomtown left is Las Vegas.”

Hence that 'Sinners' part in the title: Mad Max meets Blade Runner , then.

Matt Cirulnick, who co-wrote the original graphic novel alongside M. Zachary Sherman, is penning the script.

Not that Raimi is wholly dedicating himself to just this one film. Now free from the tangled web of Spidey, the director’s next film will actually be Oz, The Great And Powerful .

Think the Western’s a good fit for Raimi?

