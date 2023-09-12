The Conjuring features a Ryan Gosling cameo that you probably didn't notice

Ryan Gosling had a brief role in The Conjuring – but it's not quite what you would expect.

Rather than having a role in the horror movie, Gosling's band, Dead Man's Bones, features on the film's soundtrack. Their song 'In the Room Where You Sleep' plays during a scene towards the beginning of the movie in which demonologist duo Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) pitch up with their crew to investigate the strange goings-on at a farmhouse. They've been called out by the Perron family, who've been experiencing paranormal activity in their new home, including the unexplained death of their dog. You can watch a clip below.

the ryan gosling needle drop in the conjuring is still one of the best needle drops of all time pic.twitter.com/3lEHljlVq3May 18, 2023 See more

Gosling and his friend Zach Shields formed the band in 2007 based on their mutual obsession with the Disney theme park ride Haunted Mansion. The pair's musical output centers around ghosts, monsters, and things that go bump in the night, which makes them a fitting addition to a horror movie soundtrack. They released one self-titled album in 2009, which includes 'In the Room Where You Sleep'.

As for The Conjuring, that was released back in 2013 and went on to spawn a whole cinematic universe over the course of the following decade. That includes two Conjuring sequels (The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), the Annabelle series, and The Nun movies.

The latest offering in the horror franchise is The Nun 2, which is in cinemas now.