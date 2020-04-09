OSRS Easter event: How to find and complete the Runescape Easter quest

The 2020 OSRS Easter event has landed in Gielinor and as always with seasonal events, there's some limited edition items up for grabs. To begin the Old School Runescape Easter event however, you need to know where to go, and then how to complete the quest to earn the rewards. Unfortunately, there's no quest points up for grabs, but you can get a plethora of Easter-themed gear. Here's how to begin and complete the OSRS Easter event this year.

OSRS Easter event location

(Image credit: Jagex)

First up is where to go in order to begin the Easter event. If you haven't seen the numerous town criers yelling about an "eggsciting event" happening in East Falador, let us guide you. Go to Falador (the White Knight city west of Varrock and north of Port Sarim) then go to the north-east corner within the city walls, near the Party Room.

Here is where you'll find The Disappointing Gelt, surrounded by a small army of rabbits. He's stood by the fountain; speak to him and he'll explain about how his magical misfortune has created a portal to another realm. The Rabbit Realm.

OSRS Easter event walkthrough

(Image credit: Jagex)

Now you're in the Rabbit Realm, you'll notice it looks oddly familiar. This area is a scaled-down version of Lumbridge Castle and the surrounding buildings, aptly called Bunbridge thanks to all of the bunnies hopping around. Speak to the guard by the portal and he'll tell you to go and speak to Duke Rabbacio.

Duke Rabaccio is in the same room you'd usually find the Duke in Lumbridge Castle; up one flight of stairs and in one of the rooms. You learn that he worships a Magic Egg, as do all the other bunnies, which has caused this mayhem. Go into the adjacent room and speak to Paws who will give you a plan to fix this mess and replace the Duke's egg with a fake one.

OSRS Easter event conch shell, broken egg, paint bucket locations

(Image credit: Jagex)

First up is the conch shell. Leave Bunbridge Castle and go to the south-west side of the island where you'll find a few of them on the beach.

Now you need to get a broken shell, which you can find on the opposite side of the island. Cross the bridge, go past the portal, and you'll find the broken egg shell at the back of the chicken farmhouse.

Finally, you need the paint. Go up to the top floor of Bunbridge Castle and the paint buckets are behind where the bank would usually be. Use the conch shell with the broken egg then dip it into the paint bucket to create the fake magic egg.

Go back downstairs and speak to Paws, then speak to the Duke. He'll eventually believe that his egg is the fake one and take yours off your hands, completing the quest. You can now leave Bunbridge to get the main rewards, or you can complete two more mini-quests to get some extra Easter-themed goodies.

OSRS Easter event 2020: The Rabbit's Assistant

(Image credit: Jagex)

Go downstairs in Bunbridge Castle and speak to the Rabbit Chef in the kitchen. He needs you to find three ingredients for him to bake a cake. One of those ingredients... is a cake. Nevertheless, here's where you can find them:

The cake is on the north-western corner of the island, on the same side of the river as Bunbridge Castle.

You'll find the carrot on a table in the house south-east of the castle.

Then you can get a cabbage from the cabbage patch opposite the chickens on the other side of the river.

When you've found all three ingredients, go back to Rabbit Chef and he'll reward you with five Easter eggs.

OSRS Easter event 2020: The Restless Goat

(Image credit: Jagex)

For the other mini-quest, enter the church by the building with the carrots in. Speak to Father Buckerek and ask for a quest. He'll tell you about a goat ghost haunting the cemetery.

Go into the crypt south of the church and inspect the grave, then inspect the grave closer when it says the ground looks disturbed. Viktor the Restless Goat will appear and you'll learn about how it needs to find its missing horn before it can pass on to the next life.

Leave the crypt, cross the bridge, and go onto the beach in the south-eastern corner of the island. Here is where you'll find the broken goat horn.

Pick it up and return it to Viktor for another five Easter eggs.

When you leave Bunbridge and speak to The Disappointing Gelt again, he'll reward you with the magic egg ball, a carrot sword, and another two Easter eggs. If you then step back into Bunbridge and climb Bunbridge Castle to the paint buckets, you can use the carrot sword on the paint buckets to receive a "24 carat" sword. Clever.

Note that if you've missed any previous OSRS Easter events, you'll also receive the rewards for those when speaking to The Disappointing Gelt after you complete the quest, so you can get a considerable amount of loot if you're an Old School Runescape newbie!