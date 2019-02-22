Rumor: Microsoft will announce 2 new Xboxes at E3 2019

According to a new report from French tech site JeuxVideo (translated by WCCFTech ), Microsoft is planning to announce two new Xbox consoles at E3 2019, one or both of which may be connected to the next-gen Xbox Project Scarlett family of hardware.

The consoles in question are reportedly code-named Xbox Lockhart and Xbox Anaconda, names we've heard before. Lockhart is said to be a weaker and cheaper console with no disc drive, while Anaconda will be positioned as a more powerful, premium system. We know for a fact that Microsoft is working on multiple new consoles , but all this remains unconfirmed.

In November 2018, Thurrott reported that Microsoft is preparing a disc-less Xbox One for 2019. This system will reportedly go for around $200, which would put Xbox Lockhart in the same vein as the Xbox 360 Arcade - that is, a cheaper but more limited alternative to mainline consoles. This also fits with the rumored specs in JeuxVideo's report.

Meanwhile, in December 2018, Windows Central reported that Xbox Anaconda is, in fact, a newer version of Xbox One X. To put it simply, it's said to be the Xbox One X S - a revised, slimmed-down version of the X. Lord knows what they'll call it; at this point the Xbox family is more complicated than the freaking Lannisters. Windows Central's report also mentioned the addition of SSD storage intended to cut down on loading times, and again, this fits with the specs in JeuxVideo's report, which says both systems will boast NVME SSDs.

Collectively, all this suggests that Xbox Lockhart is a cheaper Xbox One with no disc drive, Xbox Anaconda is a revised Xbox One X, and Microsoft is planning to announce both of them in June in order to wring the last little bit out of the current console generation before moving onto Scarlett proper. That said, it doesn't sound like either of these rumored systems will be the next-gen flagship to rival PS5 . But you know the drill - grain of salt and all that.