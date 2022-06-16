Netflix users are finally discovering RRR – and calling it the "greatest action film ever made"

Netflix users all over the world are finally discovering RRR, a new action epic that is taking cinema and the internet by storm – and it's safe to say, people cannot stop raving about the flick.

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the Telugu-language movie takes place in the 1920s and centers on two revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.), in their explosive challenge of the British Raj. It's lengthy at 182 minutes, but doesn't waste a second, cramming in everything from fiery bow and arrow battles and motorcycle chases to men fighting alongside bloodied tigers. If none of that tickles your fancy, firstly, what more do you want? Secondly, fear not, it also features a romantic subplot, a sweet bromance, and a couple of musical numbers, too.

RRR was initially released in cinemas on March 25, before heading to video-on-demand platform ZEE5 on May 20. That same day, the Hindi version dropped on Netflix, and swiftly became the first Indian film to trend at #1 for three consecutive weeks in the Non-English Films category on the streamer's global chart. Since then, subscribers have been rushing to social media in droves to champion the flick.

"RRR is over-the-top ridiculous insanity and it is AMAZING. It's like Michael Bay and Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Chow teamed up to make a movie. It was 3 hours long but it could have been 4 hours and I would've still enjoyed it," one fan tweeted (opens in new tab).

"RRR is not only one of the best action movies of all time, it is also one of the best movie musicals of all time," another added (opens in new tab), highlighting the film's genre-bending appeal.

RRR is fucking amazing. From a Western perspective, it’s like Avengers, Top Hat, Indiana Jones, Lawrence of Arabia, Lord of the Rings, Rocky, Grease and Michael Collins were all thrown together in an Indian washing machine with settings to 100 degree AWESOME pic.twitter.com/zFQEGjuvRdJune 11, 2022 See more

You guys, RRR on Netflix is the real deal. One of the best action-adventure films I’ve seen in years. It’s got drama, romance, comedy, suspense, tigers, musical numbers, you name it. pic.twitter.com/Cj41m1rGweMay 24, 2022 See more

#RRR made me say “that’s the best set piece I’ve ever seen” about 10 times pic.twitter.com/vsk9HaY22DJune 13, 2022 See more

"Listen, I'm not trying to tell anyone how to live their life, but RRR is on Netflix right now, and it's pretty much the greatest action film ever made," a third person gushed (opens in new tab). "Seriously: This movie goes up to 11. And STAYS THERE, for the fastest three hours you'll ever spend with a movie."

"The movie #RRR is incredible. I really can't recommend it enough. My friends and I were screaming in excitement at nearly every scene," one more wrote.

"I'm halfway through RRR. Is this the best movie ever made?" joked another (opens in new tab). "It's over three hours long and I want it to be longer at this point."

RRR is available to stream on Netflix in the US and UK now. If you've already checked it out, then why not use our roundup of the best Netflix movies to inspire your next movie night.