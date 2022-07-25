Roller Champions developer Ubisoft Montreal dismissed rumors of the game's imminent cancellation, affirming that "Ubisoft fully supports it."

"Let's clear it out of the way first," a Twitter (opens in new tab) statement reads. "Roller Champions isn't getting canceled, and Ubisoft fully supports it. What the Roller Champions dev team is doing is making sure we focus on what our players have told us needs improvement, and that supersedes all other priorities."

Rumors of Roller Champions' cancellation were sparked by a comment from Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb, who appeared on a recent Xbox Era podcast (opens in new tab) and mentioned hearing that the game would be canned after its third season of content.

This rumor spread particularly quickly because it arrived on the heels of Ubisoft canceling four games internally, including Splinter Cell VR and the long-delayed Ghost Recon Frontline. These cancellations were positioned as part of the publisher's strategy to conserve and reallocate resources as it focuses on its "biggest development opportunities," which is basically a nice way of saying it was pruning underperformers and cutting losses.

Roller Champions hasn't been a total flop for Ubisoft, but it hasn't exactly lit the world on fire either, so the idea of the publisher axing the game early amid broader restructuring wasn't totally unfathomable. Nevertheless, Ubisoft Montreal says it has "exciting stuff planned for the next seasons" but will prioritize fixes and systemic improvements first. To that end, its current season will be extended – seemingly indefinitely, for the time being anyway.

In particular, Roller Champions will receive cross-platform invites in a future patch, with additional fixes for various "irritants" coming before the game's next season.

This language is consistent with a recent post (opens in new tab) discussing the development team's to-do list. Cross-platform invites, game stability, and matchmaking improvements top the list. Improvements for the overall ranked experience, including skill rating and rank tuning as well as quitter penalties, are close behind.