Roguelike darling Risk of Rain 2 finally unveils its second expansion following cryptic Steam teasers

Risk of Rain 2's new expansion has been officially unveiled after a weird teaser earlier this week.

As we recently reported, a bizarre new Risk of Rain 2 listing on Steam seemed to point to a new DLC for the roguelike. All the new stuff was known as 'EXXXXXXX-X,' but now that teaser has given way to an official expansion reveal: Seekers of the Storm.

You can check out the announcement trailer for the second Risk of Rain 2 expansion just below. Seekers of the Storm will continue the roguelike's overarching story and add new playable survivors, enemies, stages, items, weapons, and much more.

Introducing Seekers of the Storm, the second expansion for Risk of Rain 2!It expands the game's story while adding new Survivors, items, enemies, stages, & more.Seekers of the Storm will be available on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, & PC!Wishlist: https://t.co/s1vT4oElUt pic.twitter.com/zqCRnjMQroNovember 8, 2023 See more

"Prepare for an expedition deep into Petrichor V's lost regions!" the Steam description for Seekers of the Storm reads. "Ancient Lemurian temples and crashing waterfalls lead the way across new stages. Explore the caverns and take in the suspicious smell of strawberries in [REDACTED]. Fend off scores of Lemurians within their Reformed Altar. Or drop into the lush green canopy of the Treeborn Colony."

Brilliantly, only one Risk of Rain 2 player needs to own Seekers of the Storm for an entire lobby to play the new expansion when it eventually launches. The new DLC still doesn't have a release date, but that's some great news for veterans of the ace roguelike when it arrives.

There's a little uncertainty out there as to whether Seekers of the Storm will launch on consoles well after its PC counterparts. Risk of Rain 2 does have a history of launching updates on consoles after PC, so we'll have to wait and see whether this turns out to be the case here.

Risk of Rain Returns is out now, the remake of the excellent original roguelike, if you're after something to wile away the hours until the new DLC releases.