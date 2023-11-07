Bizarre Risk of Rain 2 teaser teases more for one of the best roguelikes going

One of the best roguelikes ever made might be getting new stuff very soon - via a very weird teaser.

Earlier this week, a Steam store page for 'Risk of Rain 2 - EXXXXXXX-X' first went live. The store page is still live at the time of writing and offers very few details other than the fact that it requires Risk of Rain 2 to play and that it's 'Coming Soon' for players.

The whole thing gets even stranger when you look at its description. "RECEIVING TRANSMISSION..." reads the top of the description, before printing out a deluge of code, including a section on 'Training,' various translation errors, and details of some mysterious sender.

I can't even tell if the Steam store page is meant to be like this, or if it's just a plain old error on the part of publisher Gearbox. There are also three screenshots accompanying the new Steam listing, each of which shows different landscapes - the first is icy, the second is an arid land, and the third is a luscious green land.

It's also worth noting Gearbox made a patch announcement for Risk of Rain 2 yesterday, November 6, via the Steam forums. I hope you weren't expecting any concrete details here, though, because just like the store listing, it's all complete nonsense with one meteor-like emoji being repeated over and over.

Speaking of Gearbox, if this is new DLC for Risk of Rain 2, then it'll be the first new content for the roguelike that will have been developed without original creator Hopoo. Gearbox announced it'd be stepping into development duties on Risk of Rain 2 last year, with Hopoo going on to other projects, and now we might be about to see the fruits of Gearbox's labor.

Risk of Rain Returns launches tomorrow, November 8, a remake of the original game and one of the best roguelikes ever made.