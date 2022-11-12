Rocket League's Nike FC Cup Event kicks off next week

In celebration of the imminent World Cup, Rocket League has announced the Nike FC Cup Event.

Kicking off on November 17 and running until December 6, The Nike FC Cup includes in-game challenges and rewards, a Fan Clash Event, and a new Nike-themed Limited Time Mode. There's also Item Shop content "inspired by some of football's biggest stars", too.

With content releasing steadily over a number of weeks, there'll be plenty to see and do into the FC Cup Event itself, which will feature 10 in-game challenges to earn rewards including Country Player Banners and Country Decals.

From November 30 until December 6, we'll also get the FC Showdown LTM, a new 4v4 limited-time mode that will be available on a special Nike-flavored version of Champion's Field.

"Football kicks off in Rocket League!" developer Psyonix says. "Compete for international glory by joining your country’s team in Fan Clash: Nike FC Cup. Top-placing countries will receive huge rewards including the Titanium White Nike FC 2022 Goal Explosion.

"The limited-time Nike FC Showdown Mode offers up 4v4 football action with the new Champions Field (Nike FC) Arena. By completing Nike FC Cup Challenges, you’ll unlock matching Decals and Player Banners for 40+ countries".

You'll also see that the Item Shop will get a "Nike makeover" with "iconic footy gear" like Cristiano Ronaldo’s Nike CR7 Pack.

The smash-hit sensation from developer Psyonix has been continuing with new updates over the last few years, adding James Bond's Aston Martin to its car roster late last year, and introducing a brand new season featuring music from Grimes earlier this year . There's no indication Psyonix is done updating their game, meaning Rocket League and Gravity Goal could be in direct competition.

Perhaps unsurprisingly then, a Rocket League rival is reportedly in the works at 2K Games . Back in April we reported that the publisher is specifically developing a new game to target the Rocket League audience.

This game, apparently called "Gravity Goal," would have players attempting to hit a ball into an opponent's goal, while riding atop futuristic motorbikes described as "TRON-like".

In a slight twist on the Rocket League formula, however, where players have been using cars for years to chase opponents around an arena, Gravity Goal will supposedly have 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 modes, but player's bikes will apparently be able to lob spinning discs at each other to inflict damage.

Sadly, that's all we know about Gravity Goal right now. If and when we find out more, you'll be the first to know.