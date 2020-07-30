Rocket Arena free weekend is live now on PC and Xbox One

Rocket Arena is getting a free weekend on PC and Xbox One, giving you a chance to try out its unique take on rockets-only shooting action.

The details for how to play vary based on which platform or digital storefront you're using, so here's a breakdown for each one.

Xbox One: Xbox Live Gold members can play Rocket Arena as part of the Free Play Days program, from now through August 2 at 11:59pm PDT or August 3 at 2:59 pm PDT / 7:59 am BST.

Steam: Download Rocket Arena and play for free until August 3 at 10 am PDT / 1 am EDT / 6 pm BST.

EA Access and Origin Access: Subscribers can download the full standard edition of Rocket Arena for free starting on July 31 at 8 am PDT / 11 am EDT / 4 pm BST. You'll also get an Epic outfit for Mysteen when you log into the game.

While Rocket Arena is also available on PS4, that version isn't part of the free weekend.

Rocket Arena Season 1 started earlier this week, adding in new competitor Flux (who attacks with a trio of hovering robotic cats) and a Rocket Pass full of content to unlock. The next big update will come with the Blast in Paradise event from August 12 to 25, when developer Final Strike Games will introduce 2 new maps and 6 new event playlists (all with special challenges and rewards). Further events throughout Season 1 will arrive with more special events, skins, and maps.

I had a great time playing Rocket Arena for my review when it came out earlier this month. I'm not sure if it's a good sign that it's getting free weekends this early into its lifespan, but I can say that it's definitely worth checking out for yourself when you can.