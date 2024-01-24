RoboForce is the first series from Oni Press's new NacelleVerse line

Oni Press is launching its own shared continuity in 2024. The NacelleVerse will bring together a whole host of new comics inspired by retro toy brands, including Biker Mice from Mars, Power Lords, Sectaurs and more. And now we know that, following the initial NacelleVerse #0 one-shot in March, the first series launching from the company will be a three-issue series based on RoboForce.

Inspired by the mid-'80s toy line of the same name, the RoboForce comic is written by Melissa Flores and drawn by Diogenes Neves. What's more, the series will act as a prequel to an upcoming RoboForce animated series produced by Seven Bucks Productions, the studio co-founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia and run by Hiram Garcia.

Here's Dustin Weaver's cover for the first issue of the comic.

(Image credit: IDW)

"We're going on a heist! Working with Nacelle and Oni Press to create an original prequel to the Robo Force animated series in comic form has been an incredible adventure," said Melissa Flores in a statement. "This miniseries will dive deeper into Maxx 89 and Detonator's complicated relationship, showing us their true motivations and state of mind as they figure out their place in futuristic Chicago. It will be an action-packed three issues that will complement the upcoming animated series perfectly. You won't want to miss it!"

Oni Press has also confirmed that RoboForce will be followed up by a three-issue limited series for Biker Mice from Mars in July, with Sectaurs and Power Lords comics to follow later in the year.

Here's a selection of variant covers for RoboForce #1, starting with Rhoald Marcellius's, followed by Marco D'Alfonso's, a toy variant, and the Dustin Weaver Virgin Variant.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press)

Oni Press's synopsis for the first issue reads:

"Meet Maxx 89, the latest and greatest innovation in the field of robotics! As a member of RoboForce--the crew of highly advanced androids redefining technological advancement on 22nd-century Earth--there's no job too big for him to handle. But when a rival company steals their creator's newest invention in a brazen act of corporate warfare, Maxx and the high-powered Detonator are determined to get it back . . . even if it means breaking company protocol!"

The NacelleVerse #0 one-shot is the starting point of this new universe. That 48-page special is published on March 20 and will feature all of the company's characters, before leading into RoboForce #1, which follows on April 17.

