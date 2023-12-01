Elijah Wood's SpectreVision and Oni Press team up to investigate High Strangeness with a new paranormal comics imprint

SpectreVision, the film production company co-founded by actor Elijah Wood, is entering the comics space with a newly-announced collaboration with Oni Press.

The company, which is responsible for cult horror classics like Panos Cosmatos' Mandy (the best Nicholas Cage film? Quite possibly...) and Ana Lily Amirpour's A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is teaming up with Oni to launch a new "pop-up" imprint, High Strangeness, dedicated to comics about paranormal experiences and esoteric subjects.

"Accounts from experiencers of the paranormal suggest a vast, interconnected narrative unfolding at the farthest reaches of human experience - from UFOs, to cryptid sightings, to patterns of synchronicities that point to an invisible architecture underlying our reality," said SpectreVision co-founder Daniel Noah in a statement today. "As an experiencer myself, I know firsthand that the world of high strangeness can have profound implications. We're galvanized to explore this remarkable space with our partners at Oni."

(Image credit: Oni Press / Spectrevision)

"Comics feel uniquely suited to explore this wide-ranging spectrum of paranormal phenomena, utilizing the limitless possibilities of the medium to give shape to the often gaussian accounts of what cannot be explained through traditional means," added Wood.

Podcaster Jim Perry, whose show Euphomet is a big favorite of Team Newsarama, is also involved with the project, putting his years of experience with the paranormal to good use by coming on board as a creative consultant.

"Over the past decade, so many members of the Oni team and greater comics community have been inspired and influenced by SpectreVision's extraordinary body of work," said Oni Press's president and publisher, Hunter Gorinson. "Together, we share a mutual fascination with the extremities of human understanding - where aliens, poltergeists, demons, fairies, and other entities all seem to extend like fingers from a hidden hand. Through the uniquely powerful lens of comic storytelling, we intend to tell an array of stories exploring these multiple manifestations, but rooted in the same common understanding: Reality is thin around the edges...and if we press hard enough in exactly the right places, it just might shatter."

More details of High Strangeness will be announced at this weekend's LA Comic Con, with an exclusive presentation on December 3 at Noon PT. For more details, head to ComicConLA.com.

