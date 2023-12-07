Road trip! Spider-Gwen: Smash #1 sends the Mary Janes on tour, but an assassin is targeting Em Jay

By Will Salmon
New York! Chicago! Los Angeles! It's almost time to join the Gwen Stacy of Earth-65 as she goes on a road-trip with her band, The Mary Janes. She's managed a whole two weeks of showing up to practice on time without being distracted by her second life as the Ghost-Spider - better known as Spider-Gwen - but as you'll see in our exclusive preview of Spider-Gwen: Smash #1 below, a wannabe supervillain may be about to throw a spanner in the works.

Spider-Gwen: Smash is a new four-issue miniseries from writer Melissa Flores and artist Enid Balám. The first issue, which publishes next week, sees Gwen caught on camera blasting a vlogger with her web-shooters. We're promised a new city location in each issue, as well as appearances from Dreamer and the Hulk in what's shaping up to be a really fun series.

Check out our preview of the first issue in the gallery below.

Marvel's official synopsis for the issue reads:

"TIME TO FACE THE MUSIC! The Mary Janes are off on a four-city tour as the opening act to one of Earth-65's biggest rock bands! Gwen has promised the band that this big break will be all about the music. No web-slinging, just drums. But when a mysterious assassin targets the headliner, Gwen begins to wonder how she got this gig in the first place. Featuring new versions of some of your favorite characters!"

For those of you who haven't been following Gwen's musical career, the Mary Janes are a four-piece band made up of Betty Brant on bass, Em Jay Watson on vocals and guitars, Glory Grant on keyboards, and Gwen on drums. Originally named MURDER FACE - great name - the band were introduced in 2014's Edge of Spider-Verse #2, the same issue that first gifted the world Gwen Stacy as Spider-Woman, though she has since adopted the nickname Ghost-Spider as her current moniker.

Spider-Gwen: Smash #1 is published by Marvel on December 13.

Discover the origin of Gwen Stacy and how she rose from a bit part character to a major Marvel favorite.

