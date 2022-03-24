Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, and more embrace their wacky sides in first trailer for new Apple TV Plus series Roar

Apple TV Plus has unveiled the first trailer for Roar, a new darkly comic anthology series starring Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie, and more.

Based on the book by best-selling author Cecelia Ahern, the show – adapted to screen by GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch – is set to offer up "an insightful, poignant and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today."

According to the streaming service, it "blends magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds" as it tells eight separate stories about a bunch of seemingly ordinary women in surprising circumstances.

The recently released teaser gives us a good look at the wackiness in store. First, it introduces Kidman's character, 'The Woman Who Ate Photographs', who seems to experience some kind of euphoric high whenever she swallows a snapshot.

Then there's Erivo's 'The Woman Who Found Bite Marks on Her Skin', a financier who wakes up every morning to find a new wound on her body, and Merritt Wever's 'The Woman Who Was Fed By A Duck', who... appears to strike up a romance with a duck.

Brie and fellow GLOW alum feature as 'The Woman Who Solved Her Own Murder' and 'The Woman Who Was Kept on a Shelf', respectively.

Meanwhile, Issa Rae plays an author who gets puffed out of existence, AKA 'The Woman Who Disappeared'; Meera Syal is 'The Woman Who Returned Her Husband'; and Atypical's Fivel Stewart brings 'The Girl Who Loved Horses' to life.

Chris Lowell (GLOW), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Jake Johnson (New Girl), Hugh Dancy (Hannibal), and Daniel Dae Kim (Lost) round out the supporting cast.

Roar is set to premiere on Apple TV Plus on April 15. While we wait, check out our list of the best TV shows of all time for some watchlist-related inspiration.