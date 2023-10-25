Rival D&D RPGs Pathfinder, Fallout and Warhammer are up to $357 off

Thinking about moving on from D&D, or trying a different tabletop RPG like Pathfinder? You can get chunky discounts on everything from Fallout to Warhammer right now.

At Humble Bundle, you're able to save a mess of cash on tentpole RPGs including Pathfinder (which is arguably the biggest contender for D&D's throne), Starfinder, and Tales from the Loop in the 'Everything for Your Adventures' deal. Vampire: The Masquerade also enjoys a huge reduction via the 'Month of Darkness' offer, while Cubicle 7's suite of Warhammer RPGs, like the 40K-themed Wrath and Glory, has been given a massive reduction in 'The best of Warhammer RPGs' sale. In short? It's a goldmine for anyone that's thinking of trying something different to D&D or is curious about what lies beyond that game.

For ease, I've rounded up the best offers below. All of them feature different price bands that get you more or less content depending on how much you're willing to spend.

Roll20 sale | From $5 / £4.10

Save up to $357 – This offer gets you a ton of adventures and assets for the Roll20 virtual tabletop, including Pathfinder's beginner box, Fallout's tabletop RPG, Starfinder packs, Dune: Adventures in the Imperium, and more (such as maps or spell icons). While you'll need to use Roll20 to access these, that's arguably one of the best virtual tabletops anyway so isn't too much of a hardship. Naturally, the more you pay, the more you get – the full bundle will set you back $30. Here's what's available if you pay full whack:



✔ Pathfinder: Beginner Box

✔ Dune: Adventures in the Imperium

✔ Fallout: The Roleplaying Game

✔ Starfinder Alien Archive

✔ Tales from the Loop

✔ One month of Roll20 Plus

✔ Deep Magic

✔ Fate: Starter Bundle

✔ Starfinder: Junker's Delight

✔ Fablemaker's Animated Tarot

✔ Sidequest Ruins 1

✔ Templates and Assets for Every 5e Spell

✔ Pathfinder: Troubles in Otari

✔ Cyberpunk Map Bundle



Warhammer sale | From $1 / £0.81

Save up to $320 – Cubicle 7's extensive Warhammer range (such as the classic Fantasy Roleplay and Age of Sigmar) have been bundled together here for ease. Happily, you also have a 15% discount code for other Cubicle 7 titles. As always, the more you pay, the more you get – it's $18 for all of it, which is:



✔ Age of Sigmar Soulbound Core Rulebook

✔ AoS Soulbound Starter Set

✔ AoS Soulbound: Champions of Order

✔ AoS Soulbound: Steam and Steel

✔ AoS Soulbound: Crash and Burn

✔ AoS Soulbound: Trouble Brewing

✔ AoS Soulbound: Fateful Night

✔ 40K Wrath and Glory Core Rulebook

✔ 40K Wrath and Glory Starter Set

✔ WG: Redacted Records

✔ WG: Forsaken System Player's Guide

✔ WG: The Null Hypothesis

✔ WG: Gutshiva's Kommandos

✔ Warhammer Fantasy RP Core Rulebook

✔ WFRP Starter Set

✔ WFRP: Rough Days and Hard Nights

✔ WFRP: Up in Arms

✔ WFRP: Buildings of the Reikland

✔ WFRP: One-Shots of the Reikland

✔ 15% off coupon

✔ Gamemaster screens



Vampire: The Masquerade sale | From $1 / £0.81

Save up to $418 – I'm not as familiar with Vampire as I am with the other games on this list, but I know that it's something of a cult classic that dominates the genre. You can get masses of books (all 20 in the sale) if you pay at least $18. The following, in fact:



✔ Core rulebook

✔ Hunter: The Reckoning

✔ Camarilla

✔ Anarch

✔ Sabbat

✔ Second Inquisition

✔ Cults of the Blood Gods

✔ Chicago by Night

✔ Let the Streets Run Red

✔ The Chicago Folios

✔ Fall of London

✔ Forbidden Religions

✔ Children of the Blood

✔ Trails of Ash and Bone

✔ Last Dance at Renauld's

✔ His Last Trick

✔ A Taste of the Moon

✔ Auld Sanguine

✔ Midnight Kiss

✔ Free Bonus Content



Should you buy these bundles?

So, is it better to wait for the Black Friday sale instead of grabbing these offers now? Well, unless you're dead-set on having physical copies of these books, you really can't do much better than Humble Bundle's offer. The service always saves you literal hundreds, and that's the case again here – it simply can't be beaten. I managed to grab loads of Pathfinder and Starfinder PDFs a while back and saved myself something like $400, for example, so can attest personally that it's worth a look.

It is a good idea to look at the upcoming D&D Black Friday deals, though; they're almost always great, so if you're not ready to give up on classic Dungeons and Dragons books, that's worth watching out for.

Things are heating up in terms of deals; we're staring down the barrel of this year's Black Friday gaming deals, and November's Black Friday board game deals should be equally good. If you want some recommendations of what to watch out for, check in with our guide to the best tabletop RPGs.