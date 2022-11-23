Return to Sakaar in Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #1 preview

Years ago, the Hulk was launched into space and exiled to the planet Sakaar, resulting in the legendary story Planet Hulk and the subsequent World War Hulk, when Bruce Banner returned to Earth in a rage.

Now, Marvel is returning to Sakaar for a sequel to Planet Hulk, titled Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker. To mark the occasion, the publisher has just released a set of interior preview pages from Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker from writer Greg Pak, artists Manuel Garcia, Cam Smith, and Chris Sotomayor, and letterer Joe Caramagna, which set the stage for the circumstances of the return to Sakaar.

Set 1000 years in the future, Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker shows a far-flung version of Sakaar where the legend of the Hulk still holds sway, leading several Sakaarans who may even be descended from the Hulk to seek out the so-called Worldbreaker.

Here's the gallery of interior pages:

Parts of Planet Hulk, including Hulk's exile to Sakaar, were adapted into the MCU film Thor: Ragnarok, which told part of the story of Hulk's time as a champion gladiator on the alien world. However, it seems Marvel Studios may be prepping to dig even deeper into the mythos of Planet Hulk and the subsequent World War Hulk story, with hints coming from the recent She-Hulk Disney Plus streaming series that indicate a big story on the horizon for Bruce Banner.

The end of She-Hulk wound up introducing Hulk's son Skaar, a character taken straight from comic books whose birth happens as a result of Planet Hulk.

Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #1 goes on sale November 30.

Planet Hulk is one of the best Hulk stories of all time.