Resident Evil Village PS5 version will have performance and graphic modes

Resident Evil Village will offer performance and graphics modes on PS5, according to a recent interview in Official PlayStation Magazine issue #185 with director Morimasa Sato.

Sato was asked if Resident Evil Village will offer different graphics and performance modes much like Devil May Cry 5. "There are settings which will allow each player to optimize the experience according to their preference," Sato answers. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition offered a 4K/30FPS mode with ray tracing turn on, and a 4K/60FPS with it switched off. There was also a performance mode that ran Devil May Cry 5 at a crispy 120FPS (but no ray tracing).

Sato did not provide details regarding what type of modes Resident Evil Village will offer, but he did praise the capabilities of the PS5 when asked how the team is making use of its powerful hardware. "We’re putting the high-performance power of the PS5 to full use to create a realistic experience of this terrifying village," he says.

"There are a lot of exterior scenes in the game and in the past it’s been challenging to produce great-looking visuals for areas like this while maintaining performance, but it’s been a breeze with PS5. I feel like the possibilities of what I can express in a game have been expanded."

So, while we don't have any details yet on what graphic and performance options will be available for Resident Evil Village on PS5, expect something that will take full advantage of the console's power. And yes, that probably means Lady Dimitrescu in 4K. Resident Evil Village launches on May 7 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

