Resident Evil Village demo runs slightly smoother on Xbox Series X than PS5

The Resident Evil Village demos hit a stable 60 frames per second on both Xbox Series X and PS5.

In the in-depth video from Digital Foundry below, Resident Evil Village's Castle and Village demo sections are analyzed across PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S platforms. Digital Foundry notes that the two former platforms maintain a pretty stable 60FPS across the board, even while ray tracing is turned on for both consoles.

As the more extensive writeup on Eurogamer notes, however, Xbox Series X boasts a slightly better performance. Whereas the PS5 version of Resident Evil Village can drop roughly 10 frames in action-packed moments, the Xbox Series X generally has a better grasp on the 60FPS mark even when the bullets start flying thick and fast.

The Xbox Series S is a different beast, however. While Xbox's less powerful console does actually have a ray tracing option with Resident Evil Village's two demos, it has a pretty major impact on performance, and so right now, Digital Foundry recommends not using the ray tracing mode while playing on Xbox Series S. On the frame rate side of things however, the Xbox Series S can generally handle 60FPS when ray tracing is switched off.

Overall, things are looking pretty positive for Resident Evil Village's demos on PS5 and Xbox Series X, with less than a week until launch. You can still jump into the Castle and Village demo sections for Capcom's horror game for a limited time, before Resident Evil Village arrives later this week on May 7 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia.

For everything you might've missed in the limited demo, you can check out our full Resident Evil Village Castle demo walkthrough guide for more.