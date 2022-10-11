Resident Evil 4 VR and Iron Man VR studios bought by Oculus

Resident Evil 4 VR studio Armature and Marvel's Iron Man VR developer Camouflaj headline a new round of studio acquisitions for the Oculus team by Meta.

As Oculus Studios announced (opens in new tab) at today's big Meta Connect event, Twisted Pixel, the makers of Wilson's Heart and Path of the Warrior, have also "recently" joined the team.

"It’ll be a while before we can reveal what they’re working on, but we’re excited to continue working with and supporting these developers as they bring ambitious and forward-thinking games to VR," the company said of the acquired studios.

Marvel's Iron Man VR was originally released on PlayStation VR in 2020, and as part of today's news rush, Oculus announced that the superhero sim is now coming to its newly released Meta Quest 2 on November 3. The port's freshly minted trailer and store page confirm that the original Quest and Quest 2 will be supported. Check out our Iron Man VR review for more details on the often (but not always) exhilarating superhero sim.

Resident Evil 4 VR arrived on the Quest 2 back in 2021 with some weirdly horny dialogue removed and extremely cool dual-wielding added in . The franchise has now moved onto Resident Evil Village VR , which was announced for PSVR 2 earlier this year with an intimidating look at Lady Dimitrescu in virtual reality. A full-fat Resident Evil 4 remake is in the works as well, with PSVR 2 support on PS5 and a PS4 version also in the works .