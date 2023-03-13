Resident Evil 4 remake demo hides a third weapon behind a bizarre secret

Resident Evil 4 remake's demo has a secret third weapon, although acquiring it is a bit of a strange feat.

As first reported by Eurogamer (opens in new tab) earlier today on March 13, Resident Evil 4 remake players have unearthed new elements of the demo that launched last week. Chiefly, as you can see in the video below, players have worked out how to acquire the TMP, a machinegun which played a big part for many players of the original Capcom game.

To get your hands on the fast-firing SMG, you need to ditch every weapon from your inventory before you reach the village. Yes, this means basically strolling into the heated combat gauntlet with zero weapons or items, but doing this will strangely unlock a well that Leon S. Kennedy can climb down with ease.

At the bottom of this well lies a treasure chest containing none other than the TMP. Although you need to ditch all your weapons and items to get hold of the SMG, the TMP will stay in your inventory for any successive demo playthroughs, so it's yours forever once you've nabbed it the first time.

This is honestly a bizarre way of obtaining the TMP, and we've got no clue how anyone discovered it in the Resident Evil 4 remake demo for the first time. Similarly, the demo hides an ultra-hard difficulty mode, which activates entirely at random, offering players a limited to chance to take on the 'Mad Chainsaw Mode.'

Resident Evil 4 remake launches next week on March 24. If you're looking for another taster of the full experience, you can go and try this wacky Resident Evil 4 remake ARG experience, which puts you in the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy in a decidedly different way.

For a full walkthrough of every unlockable featured in the demo, head over to our Resident Evil 4 demo secrets guide for more.