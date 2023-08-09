Remakes of the best Pokemon generation could be on the way, according to one fan theory

After this week's Pokemon Presents showcase, fans are beginning to think Black and White remakes could be on the horizon.

As reported by VGC, a number of Pokemon fans have started theorizing that a few clues about a Pokemon Black and White remake could have been teased during yesterday's presentation. During the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet segment of the showcase, which showed off more of the game's upcoming DLC chapter The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, we were introduced to Archaludon, the new evolution of Duraludon.

What's interesting about Archaludon is that it looks a lot like the Skyarrow Bridge - which is a landmark in the Unova region - where Black and White is set. Another clue comes from Twitter user @ActualAero who points out that one of the new Elite Four members in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC, Drayton, seems to be linked to the Gym Leader from Pokemon Black and White, Drayden.

"The stuff in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC and a character will hint the next Pokemon game">Drayden relative inspired character Drayton>Signature Pokemon is a bridge inspired by the Driftveil Drawbridge 😭We definitely going to Unova next year baby pic.twitter.com/98GW05wasIAugust 8, 2023 See more

Now we're not saying this is just a coincidence, but it's definitely worth taking with a grain of salt, at least for now. However, it wouldn't be the first time Pokemon developer Game Freak made subtle references to the future of the series in one of its games. Back in March 2022, fans also spotted that Pokemon Sword and Shield appeared to feature several subtle hints to the yet to be announced Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

As for what's definitely in the works at The Pokemon Company right now, during the August 2023 Pokemon Presents showcase, we got to see more of Detective Pikachu Returns , as well as got updates on Pokemon Go , Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Sleep, Pokemon Cafe Remix, and more. Perhaps most exciting was the reveal that part one of the Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Teal Mask, is set to release on September 13, with part two expected before the end of the year.