Remake of GameCube's beloved Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life gets worldwide release this June

In a remake of the 2004 Gamecube original, Japanese farming sim Story of Seasons: It's A Wonderful Life will make its debut for US and EU audiences on June 27, 2023.

If you're a fan of some of the best farming sims , there's a lot to get excited about in the placid town of Forgotten Valley. While the game has already been launched in Japan, a press release from publisher XSEED Games announced that it will get a current gen, Nintendo Switch, and PC release in early summer 2023.

From the papercraft artwork in the release trailer, we get our first taste of the serene atmosphere the game evokes. Not only will you be cultivating friendships with your townie neighbors – as well as the farm's fluffy inhabitants – but the remake offers new features for returning players. These are set to include "new events, enhanced festivals, a cornucopia of never-before-seen crops, and even more recipes to cook;" so if you're looking for some games like Animal Crossing , Story of Seasons could be a contender.

Both standard and premium versions of the physical copy are available for Xbox Series X, Switch, and PS5 via the official XSEED store (opens in new tab). The standard edition contains just the hard copy of the game, costing US$49.99 / £40.46 for all platforms. The premium version features a frankly adorable-sounding "goat pocket plushie and large cloth poster within a custom outer-box", according to the press release, and will set you back US$59.99 / £48.52 across all consoles.

Although it's available to add to your wishlist on Steam (opens in new tab), there are no digital pricings available just yet. The press release also states that digital console versions for all platforms will be released at a later date, so owners of the Xbox Series S can still live out their cutesy farmyard fantasies.