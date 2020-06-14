Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (June 8-14)

1. Destiny 2 Year 3 finishes things off with Season 11

The final season of Destiny 2 Year 3 is finally here. The past few seasons have been a bit all over the place, jumping from the Vex to Osiris to the Almighty, but Bungie has always maintained that it will all come together in Season 11. How, exactly, remains to be seen, but we're excited to see how Bungie rolls out the red carpet for the big expansion coming this fall. Based on the few teasers we've gotten so far, the fall expansion will take us to a new destination on Europa, Jupiter's moon, to fight a new alien race which is piloting those pyramid ships. We've seen bits and pieces of this throughout Destiny 2's history, and it looks like it's finally coming to a head. If Season 11 can set up a smooth transition into the cataclysmic events to come, it may be the best season of Year 3.

What: Destiny 2 Season 11

Where: Destiny 2

When: June 9 - September(ish)

2. Glide and soar through the desert and soak up the beautiful world of Journey on Steam

Officially arriving on Steam, Journey is an award-winning indie gem that offers a relaxing, atmospheric experience that's hard to compare to anything else. You play as an anonymous robed traveller in a mysterious world, which can be explored alone or with another anonymous player you may encounter along the way. With gorgeous artwork and a beautiful soundtrack composed by Alex Wintory to accompany you, you'll drift and soar across pretty vistas to discover everything the setting has to offer. If you're looking for something that's a bit different to play and you've been holding off on giving Journey a go, you won't regret stepping into Thatgamecompany's uniquely profound adventure.

What: Journey comes to Steam

Where: PC (Steam)

When: June 9

3. The magical adventure created by a teenager comes to consoles

Project Warlock is a shooter that combines your standard weaponry with magic spells, but is most notable for being the work of an 18-year-old. Yes, at a time when we were all bunking off to play Final Fantasy and telling our parents we hated them, Jakub Cislo, developed a whole ass game while still attending high school. The game was released on PC in 2018 but comes to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this week.

What: Project Warlock

Where: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

When: June 9-12

4. Artemis Fowl is coming to Disney Plus instead of cinemas – and that’s a big deal

Artemis Fowl is A) an honest-to-god actual new movie – a rarity in recent months – and B) a change in how Disney is approaching its releases. Both are just as important, though the latter could end up sending shockwaves through the industry.

First, the movie: an adaptation of the first book in an eight-part series by Irish author Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl sees Artemis Fowl II, the latest in a long, long line of Fowl criminals, searching for his father. In a neat twist on the boy-looks-for-missing-parent trope, Daddy Fowl was kidnapped by fairies for his role in stealing something that, shock horror, didn’t belong to him.

It’s all set to offer some entertaining family-friendly fare, while potentially kick-starting a franchise – but its success could also mean Disney moves towards putting more of its mid-budget titles straight to Disney Plus. As if you needed another reason to settle in front of the sofa this week.

What: Artemis Fowl

Where: Disney Plus

When: June 12

5. The Future Games Show is here to fill the gap in our hearts where E3 2020 is missing

E3 2020 may be cancelled, but that hasn't stopped us here at GamesRadar from bringing you an exclusive window into some of the hottest titles on the horizon. Taking place on Sunday, June 13, The Future Games Show is an all-digital event promising fresh looks at all kinds of upcoming games, including trailer reveals, developer interviews, and much more. Better yet, it's being hosted by none other than Nolan North and Emily Rose, better known as Nathan and Elena Drake, so be sure to expect plenty of on-screen banter from one of gaming's most beloved power couples. You can tune in on Twitch from Sunday evening, and be sure to bring plenty of popcorn.

What: The Future Games Show

Where: GamesRadar+

When: June 13