Redfall will launch at 30 FPS with Performance Mode coming "at a later date"

Arkane's upcoming vampire FPS Redfall will be launching without a Performance Mode, setting the game at just 30FPS on Xbox Series X .

When Redfall launches next month it'll only have a 'Quality Mode', meaning it'll support up to 30FPS with 4K on Xbox Series X and 30FPS/1440p on Xbox Series S . The developer has also revealed that a 60FPS 'Performance Mode' will be added to the game in the form of an update "at a later date" but hasn't given a timeframe so who knows how long we could be waiting for that one.

Understandably, this has disappointed a lot of fans who were hoping to take out vampires in 60FPS. In the replies to the tweet, several fans have expressed their frustration with Arkane's decision, with many stating that they didn't buy an Xbox Series X to play games at just 30FPS. Others have also brought up the sore subject of last year's Gotham Knights which didn't get a Performance Mode on consoles at all.

I was looking forward to this game, but all signs point towards disappointment. Quality modes are pretty, but I’d say a large majority of owners didn’t buy their Series X to game at 30 FPS…April 12, 2023 See more

Unfortunately, for Arkane this isn't the first time fans have been unhappy with a feature in its upcoming game. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Redfall requires "a persistent online connection" even in single-player - which led fans to vow not to buy the game just a few days later. Thankfully, it seems that this might not always be the case as Redfall might ditch its always-online requirement if the devs at Arkane can find a workaround.

In more positive news, if you are still excited for Redfall we don't have to wait much longer as it's due to release exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 2, 2023 - that's just under three weeks now!