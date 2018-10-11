This leaked Red Dead Redemption 2 trophy list looks pretty convincing (and informative)

The Red Dead Redemption 2 trophy list appears to have leaked several weeks ahead of the game and it gives us some new insight into the pursuits that will round out our virtual cowboy lives. The leak comes via PSNProfiles forum user, er, "MyAssStretched." It's a throwaway account, they're quick to note in the post, but that same account has previously been used to leak trophy lists for games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider that proved to be legit. There's good reason to believe this Red Dead Dead Redemption 2 trophy list will bear out as well.

Before you read any further, take a healthy spoonful of SPOILER WARNING. It looks like many of the story-specific trophies have hidden names and details, but there are still some narrative cues and other hints that may reveal parts of Red Dead Redemption 2 you'd prefer to discover for yourself. That goes for Red Dead Online as well since it looks like both halves of the game share the same trophy list (just as GTA 5 and GTA Online do).

With all that in mind, here's the full list of leaked, non-hidden trophies. I've separated them out by story mode versus online mode then sorted them by rarity and alphabetically.

Red Dead Redemption 2 bronze trophies

Artificial Intelligence - Discover the fate of Marko Dragic.

Back in the Mud - Complete Chapter 1.

Bountiful - Survive 3 days holding a bounty of $250 in all states.

Breaking and Entering - Recover the stash from 4 homesteads.

Cowboy Builder - Complete 'A New Jerusalem'.

Errand Boy - Deliver 5 camp companion item requests.

Extreme Personality - Reach maximum or minimum Honor level.

Friends With Benefits - Complete a Companion Activity in each camp.

Give to the Poor - Donate $250 to the gang tithing box.

Grin and Bear it - Survive 18 bear attacks and kill the bear each time in Story Mode.

Hobby Horse - Play all mini games.

It was THIS Big! - Catch a fish weighing at least 16 lbs (7.3 kg).

It's Art - Find a permanent home for the squirrel statue.

Just a Scratch - Complete 'Enter, Pursued by a Memory'.

Locked and Loaded - Upgrade each available component for a single sidearm or longarm weapon.

No Traitors - Complete Chapter 5.

Paying Respects - Find the graves of each of your fallen companions.

Pony Up - Spend $5000 across all shops.

Self Sufficient - Craft 30 unique items in Story Mode.

Settling Feuds - Complete Chapter 3.

Skin Deep - Skin every species of animal in Story Mode.

Take From the Rich - Rob or loot $250.

Third Time Lucky - Complete 'Goodbye, Dear Friend'.

To Greener Pastures - Complete Chapter 2.

Trusty Steed - Reach max bonding level with a horse.

Washed Ashore - Complete Chapter 4.

Western Stranger - Complete 10 Stranger mission strands.

Zoologist - Study every animal across all states in Story Mode.

Red Dead Redemption 2 silver trophies

Collector's Item - Complete one of the Collectable strands.

Gold Rush - Earn 70 Gold Medals in Story missions.

Lending a Hand - Complete all optional Honor story missions.

Redemption - Complete 'Red Dead Redemption'.

Red Dead Redemption 2 gold trophies

Best in the West - Attain 100% completion.

Endless Summer - Complete the Epilogue.

Red Dead Redemption 2 platinum trophy

Legend of the West - Legend of the West

Red Dead Online bronze trophies

All's Fair: Successfully counter a rival Posse's Free Roam mission.

Breakout: Complete the Intro.

Buckle Up: Achieve 5 gold belt buckles from awards.

Butchered: Sell 20 items to the Butcher.

Eventful: Play 5 Free Roam Events.

Getting Started: Reach Rank 10.

Gun For Hire: Accept 10 Free Roam missions from characters around the world.

Home Comforts: Purchase 5 camp improvements.

Horses for Courses: Concurrently own 5 horses.

Master Craftsman: Craft 20 items (excluding ammo).

Non-Regulation: Craft 25 pieces of ammunition.

Picked to Perfection: Pick 25 Herbs.

Posse Up: Form a Persistent Posse.

Series Major: Take part in a Series.

Strength in Numbers: Complete a Free Roam mission as part of a Posse with at least 2 members.

The Real Deal: Achieve MVP 3 times (in a round with at least 4 players).

Red Dead Online gold trophy

Notorious: Reach Rank 50.