Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack gets a stunning mini vinyl release

The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's apt name for the game's soundtrack collection, is getting a five-track EP this month with a stunning vinyl release to go with it.

Rockstar announced the EP today, and it'll be available digitally via iTunes next week on February 12. If you fancy a physical copy, you can find a limited edition blue splatter vinyl on Lakeshore Records and Rockstar's online store for $17.98, which is a pretty good price even for a 10" 33 RPM LP. Plus the art on the jacket is lovely, to the point that I suspect many Red Dead fans will buy it even if they can't play the actual LP.

"The Housebuilding Song" which plays during the epilogue chapter of Red Dead Redemption 2 is the headliner for the EP, but it also features for previously unreleased tracks from musicians David Ferguson and Matt Sweeney – previously unreleased as part of The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2, that is, including the original score vinyl for the game. Here's the full track list:

The Housebuilding Song (David Ferguson)

A Strange Kindness (David Ferguson and Matt Sweeney)

A Quiet Time (Saloon Theme) (David Ferguson and Matt Sweeney)

The Course of True Love (David Ferguson and Matt Sweeney)

Do Not Seek Absolution (David Ferguson and Matt Sweeney)