Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack gets a stunning mini vinyl release

The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's apt name for the game's soundtrack collection, is getting a five-track EP this month with a stunning vinyl release to go with it.
Rockstar announced the EP today, and it'll be available digitally via iTunes next week on February 12. If you fancy a physical copy, you can find a limited edition blue splatter vinyl on Lakeshore Records and Rockstar's online store for $17.98, which is a pretty good price even for a 10" 33 RPM LP. Plus the art on the jacket is lovely, to the point that I suspect many Red Dead fans will buy it even if they can't play the actual LP.
"The Housebuilding Song" which plays during the epilogue chapter of Red Dead Redemption 2 is the headliner for the EP, but it also features for previously unreleased tracks from musicians David Ferguson and Matt Sweeney – previously unreleased as part of The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2, that is, including the original score vinyl for the game. Here's the full track list:
- The Housebuilding Song (David Ferguson)
- A Strange Kindness (David Ferguson and Matt Sweeney)
- A Quiet Time (Saloon Theme) (David Ferguson and Matt Sweeney)
- The Course of True Love (David Ferguson and Matt Sweeney)
- Do Not Seek Absolution (David Ferguson and Matt Sweeney)
The world of Red Dead is still bustling, as the latest Red Dead Online patch notes show. New and existing players can log in by February 15 to claim some sizable freebies, and the online mode itself is still available standalone for $5.