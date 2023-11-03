Rebel Moon's theatrical release confirmed as Zack Snyder's Netflix movie gets official rating

Rebel Moon isn't just coming to Netflix – it looks like Zack Snyder's next movie is getting a big-screen release, too.

The BBFC (British Board of Film Classification) has rated Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire a 15 for "strong violence" and "sexual threat". This is roughly the equivalent of an R rating in the US. This is in-keeping with the rest of Snyder's recent filmography – Army of Thieves was also rated 15 by the BBFC, while Army of the Dead was rated 18.

Sci-fi epic Rebel Moon centers around a peaceful colony at the edge of space whose lives are turned upside down when they're attacked by the armies of a brutal dictator. The colony sends Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, as an envoy to seek help from neighboring planets. The ensemble cast also includes Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Corey Stoll, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher.

In typical Snyder fashion, we can expect director's cuts for both parts of Rebel Moon. "The difference [this time] is that we've planned for it… it's not an afterthought," producer Deborah Snyder previously told Total Film . "We're still tweaking, but they'll probably be 45 minutes to an hour longer, each one. You get more character. You get a lot more of everything. It's not just a few deleted scenes."

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is due to hit Netflix on December 22, with Part Two: The Scargiver following on April 19, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the best upcoming movies on the way.