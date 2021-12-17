Save $800 on this RTX 3070 Razer Blade 15 in Microsoft's gaming laptop deals

Microsoft is currently hosting one of the best gaming laptop deals that we've come across in quite some time. You can get your hands on an RTX 3070 Razer Blade 15 Advanced model for only $1,799.99 (discounted from $2,600) for a full $800 off the asking price.

While it's not uncommon to find a similar spec RTX 3070 laptop at this price range, it is particularly rare to see Razer Blade 15 Advanced variants sell for under $2,000. This particular model features a 360Hz screen, but more interestingly offers an open M.2 Gen 3.0 slot to make upgrading your storage easy. If you're after an enthusiast-grade machine at a competitive price, then this is one of the better gaming laptop deals on right now.

It's worth reiterating as well that Razer laptops tend to run more expensive than other brands, but this is due to the thin aluminum chassis and premium build quality of the range. We've had a Razer Blade 15 as a part of our setup for a while and can personally speak to their quality and high-performance output.

