Razer adds the world's first 240Hz OLED display to its Blade 16 gaming laptop

Razer has partnered with Samsung to slap a particularly impressive display on its new generation of Blade 16 gaming laptops. Showcased for the first time at CES, the brand has unveiled the first 240Hz OLED panel and it sits pretty on the 2024 16-inch iteration. The screen packs a 0.2ms response time with VESA certified DisplayHDR True Black and a 1M: 1 contrast ratio. Not only that, but this (and all Blade laptop panels for 2024) are Calman certified for 100% DCI-P3.

OLED screens have graced some of the best gaming laptops before now, but they've typically been more of a beauty feature for content creators than a performance-friendly addition. Yes, the contrast is incredible and it makes for some of the most immersive gameplay in the business, but if the speed can't keep up - which historically it hasn't - then the overall experience is going to be hampered. If Razer and Samsung really have cracked the code here, we could be seeing the first of many OLED panels on high performance machines.

Of course, the OLED Blade 16 is going to be the most expensive of the bunch, but there's plenty of power under the hood to keep that screen warm. The Blade 16 will be available with graphics running up to an Nvidia RTX 4090 at full 175W TGP. Meanwhile, the brainwork is all handled by Intel's CPUs maxing out at an overclockable i9-14900HX (with a top clock speed of 5.8GHz). If you're not fussed about that premium screen, Razer will also be launching more variants of the new Blade 16 with the dual-mode Mini LED we saw last year.

The Razer Blade 16 will release on January 18, starting at $2,99.99.

Of course, there's a whole roster of Razer laptops heading our way this year. We've had a new look at the new Razer Blade 14 for one. The AMD-powered device will feature new Ryzen 9 8945HS CPUs with up to an RTX 4070 GPU and start at $2,199.99. Pre-orders will be available from January 23, with a February release window.

Similarly, the new Razer Blade 18 is also on the way, though with a longer wait for this particular release date any information we have is more of a tease at this stage. We do, however, know that the Blade 18 will sport a 4K 165Hz 18-inch display with Thunderbolt 5 embedded. That means multiple 4K displays and super speedy docking performance to boot.

