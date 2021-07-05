Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart rebuilt in Dreams is seriously impressive

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has been reimagined by one enterprising creator in Media Molecule's Dreams.

Over on Twitter, BadRobo82 showed off their take on Insomniac's latest release. Borrowing a model for Ratchet created by Dreams user cdeel96 - complete with Clank and his Heli-Pack gadget - the creation places the duo in a lush jungle world. You can check out a video of the pair in action below:

Ratchet and Clank: Dreamsaround 😆 #MadeInDreams @insomniacgames #RatchetAndClankRiftApart Well after the vaccination I didn't feel very well so I started playing in my test sandbox and a week later I ended up with what you see here.A Ratchet figure made by cdeel96. pic.twitter.com/K5THar2mTCJuly 4, 2021 See more

The level of detail on offer in the creation is seriously impressive, with moving vegetation filling the landscape. There might not be any enemies to take on, but there are flying vehicles criss-crossing the sky above Ratchet, stacks of crates scattered about the level, and even a distant settlement to take in from a cliff-side viewpoint.

It seems as though BadRobo82 has really pushed the limits of the Dreams platform in creating their take on Ratchet and Clank. They claim that the level runs at 90% thermo for both graphics and gameplay, with Ratchet's character model contributing a pretty significant 39% gameplay thermo and 29% graphics thermo. In spite of all that, the creation reportedly runs in performance mode on PS5, only dropping below 60fps very occasionally.

This level of detail is a testament to what some of Dream's most talented creators are able to achieve on the platform. What's even more impressive about this, however, is that BadRobo82 says that they created it from scratch in just one week, all while suffering from the side effects of their Covid-19 vaccine.

Of course, this isn't the first time that a take on a major game has caught our eye. From a creation reminiscent of God of War to those based on Resident Evil: Village's Lady Dimetrescu and even Halo Infinite , the community has been bringing its favourite games to life within Dreams for a long time already. This isn't even the first time Insomniac's delightful duo has caught our attention in-game - last year, 2D bullet-hell Ratchet and Clank: Bullet Heck made its way to the platform too.

For a collection of seriously impressive creations, check out our list of the best Dreams levels on offer right now.