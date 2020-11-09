Ratchet & Clank, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West all get release windows

A new PS5 ad has revealed the anticipated release windows for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, Returnal, and Gran Turismo 7.

You can see the full trailer for the PS5 just below, a slight change to a trailer that released last month for Sony's next-gen console. This time though, small text near the bottom of the screen indicates that Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal are expected to launch in the first half of 2021, while Horizon Forbidden West is expected to launch in the second half of the year.

Previously, we didn't have any solid release date information to go on for any of the four games listed above. We knew that they would all release at some point in 2021 however, we just didn't know when during the year.

Right now, three of the four aforementioned games are PS5 exclusives. Ratchet & Clank, Gran Turismo 7, and Returnal are all slated to be exclusives for Sony's next-gen console, while Horizon Forbidden West will launch on both the PS4 and the PS5.

There's now just a few days to go until the PS5 finally launches. In the US, Sony's next-gen console launches later this week on November 12, while in the UK and Europe, it's launching a week later on November 19. Head over to our page on all the PS5 launch games for a list of titles available on day one. If you're thinking of buying a PS5, there's still time to sort out a good deal for yourself.

For a list of all the games confirmed to be launching on the PS5 at some point in the future, check out our full upcoming PS5 games guide for more.