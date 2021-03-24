Rainbow Six Siege adds Jill Valentine skin for the Resident Evil 25th anniversary celebrations

Jill Valentine has made her way to Rainbow Six Siege as part of a Resident Evil-themed Elite skin set.

Announced via the PlayStation YouTube channel , the GROM attacking operator Zofia has been given a Raccoon City-themed makeover. This skin set is a throwback to Jill’s outfit in the original Resident Evil rather than her more casual outfit in the recent Resident Evil 3: Remake too, which suits the already beret-loving Zofia perfectly.

The Elite set comes with Jill’s classic STARS Unit One uniform, along with KS70 Lifeline skin for her unique gadget, and weapon skins for the LMG-E, M672, and the RG15. You also get the Elite Zofia chibi to attach to your guns.

The skin set is part of Capcom’s ongoing celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil which included the announcement of Resident Evil Re:Verse , a competitive shooter which sees Resident Evil characters from across the franchise battle it in iconic locations like the Racoon City Police Department. We’re also getting a Resident Evil showcase in April , so keep an eye on that for more updates on Resident Evil Village and more.

Like all other Elite skin sets, the Zofia Elite set costs 1800 R6 credits, which translates to £12/$15. Credits are the premium currency in Rainbow Six Siege which means there is no way to unlock this skin through gameplay, even if you are the master of unlocking.

While the trailer was posted by the PlayStation YouTube channel, this isn’t an exclusive skin pack so you can get Zofia kitted out in the finest gear STARS has to offer on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.