This fantasy series is basically Twilight with Thor and Loki, and its final season is climbing the Netflix charts

The third and final season of Ragnarok, Netflix's Norwegian teen fantasy drama, is one spot away from dethroning Who is Erin Carter? as the number one on the streaming charts.

Created by Adam Price (writer and creator of the BAFTA-winning Danish political series Borgen), Ragnarok follows a teenage boy named Magne (David Stakston) who discovers that he is the reincarnation of Thor, the Norse god of thunder, and his half-brother Laurits (Jonas Strand Gravil) is – you guessed it – Loki, the god of mischief. The town is also plagued by climate change and industrial pollution, with the show going out of its way to make a commentary on the current state of our world.

The third season hit Netflix on August 24, and has climbed to the number two spot just six days after its release. It's also Netflix's third original Norwegian-language show after Home for Christmas and Lilyhammer.

Basically, the town is run by the Jutul family, an evil family of Jotnar (supernatural beings in Norse mythology), not unlike the Volturi in Twilight, and both Fjor Jutul (Herman Tommeraas) and Magne are in love with a girl named Gry – in a love triangle not unlike Bella, Edward, and Jacob's. We'd even go as far as to throw in a Vampire Diaries comparison (with a hint of Riverdale) and call it a CW-style drama – and we mean this in the best possible way. It's fun, campy, and very easy to get emotionally invested in (We're team Fjor, sorry). No wonder fans are so upset about the ending.

