Quentin Tarantino has taken aim at everyone’s favorite industry punching bag: big-budget streaming movies.

While talking to Deadline about his plans for a final movie, the legendary director’s attention turned to streaming services.

"Now is a good time [to stop] because I mean, what even is a motion picture anyway anymore?" Tarantino lamented. "Is it just something that they show on Apple? That would be diminishing returns."

Tarantino then made reference to Netflix and Ryan Reynolds – who has starred in projects such as The Adam Project and Red Notice for the streamer.

"I’m not picking on anybody, but apparently for Netflix, Ryan Reynolds has made $50 million on this movie and $50 million on that movie and $50 million on the next movie for them. I don’t know what any of those movies are. I’ve never seen them. Have you?"

He continued, "I haven’t ever talked to Ryan Reynolds’ agent, but his agent is like, ‘Well, it cost $50 million.’ Well, good for him that he’s making so much money. But those movies don’t exist in the zeitgeist. It’s almost like they don’t even exist."

Tarantino’s 10th and final movie, The Movie Critic, is currently in the works – but no casting or filming details have been announced. In the same interview, he revealed he had once planned to adapt Casino Royale. In recent days, he has also announced that Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood fictional character Rick Dalton had died.

