Put your own spin on classic tales like Dracula and Romeo and Juliet in this quirky indie where you are the author

Create your own twist on familiar tales in this charmingly offbeat indie that's set to launch early next year.

While AAA adventures have all the spectacle, often, it's in the offerings of indie developers that you'll find the most inventive ideas. Case in point: Storyteller. This adorable indie is styled like a storybook, and it's up to you to fill its pages. You're given a title and setting for a story, and you must build a narrative that fits by placing characters and objects onto the page. Then sit back and watch as the drama unfolds.

Storyteller allows you to put a new spin on classic stories such as Dracula and Romeo and Juliet, as well as get creative by weaving entirely new tales involving love, loss, betrayal, murder and more. "Use the blank canvas to manipulate secrets and desires, slay monsters or terrorize people with them, betray lovers or bring them together," says the game's Steam page (opens in new tab). So if you've ever enjoyed a particularly good story and thought, "I could do that", this could be the game for you.

Impressively, it's from the mind of a single developer Daniel Benmergui whose previous work includes Today I Die, an experimental art game that sees you pull apart poems and piece them back together to change their meaning. His other most notable release to date is I Wish I Were the Moon, a flash game involving a love triangle between a boy, a girl, and the moon.

With its delightful art style and creative gameplay, Storyteller looks set to be Benmergui's most ambitious project to date. Fortunately, we don't have to wait too long to see if this is the case, as the game is launching on March 23, 2023, for PC and Nintendo Switch. If you'd like to sample it in the meantime, a demo is available to download right now on Steam.

