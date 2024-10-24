Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees creator Patrick Horvath announces new satirical horror Free For All

One of this year's biggest breakout comics hits has been Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees – the cutesy, cuddly serial killer series which reads like an unholy cross between Sylvanian Families and Dexter. We know that a sequel to that book is on the way from IDW's new horror imprint. Now it's been revealed that its creator Patrick Horvath is set to launch another new book, this time at Oni Press. It's the first in a series of releases from high-profile creators planned for Spring 2025.

Free For All is described as a "gory and gripping" 56-page one-shot graphic novella that introduces "a brave new world where greed and glory have become inextricably linked in a spectacularly brutal game that has enraptured millions around the globe," according to the publisher. In the world of Free For All, a lottery randomly chooses one of the wealthiest people on the planet and presents them with a deadly choice: they must either donate half of their assets to the common good, or fight to keep them for themselves.

(Image credit: Oni Press)

"Reigning champion and real estate magnate Ted Brooks has 22 victories under his belt – defending the wealth he schemed and stabbed to get – when he is forced to face his ex-wife, Luella Dominguez, in a fight to the death. Luella has been training, waiting for this moment. But will she have what it takes to defeat the man who would do anything – absolutely anything – to keep his fortune?"

In a statement Horvath said that he was "thrilled" the book had been picked up by Oni Press. "The idea for it came from an immense frustration with the state of society almost a decade ago, and with the issues of the world as they stand now, it's only become more relevant. I'm so glad this book has a chance now to reach a wide audience."

Here's a selection of interior pages, written and drawn by Horvath.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press)

"With Beneath The Trees Patrick Horvath has proven himself to be the rare breed of creator who can show up entirely fully formed with their debut work, while simultaneously presenting an entirely new point of view – in this case, one that that is enthralling and entertaining as it is disturbing and confrontational," added Oni Press's president and publisher, Hunter Gorinson. "Free For All has all of those same qualities in spades – including Horvath's signature vivisection-rich violence and correspondingly pernicious sense of humor – with a dystopian science-fiction edge that one-part cultural commentary, one-part battle royale. It's an honor for Oni to publish the next work in the growing library of titles from such an immense talent, and there’s little doubt that readers will be dueling to get their hands on it this March."

Free For All is published by Oni Press in March, with the other four new Oni Press titles to be announced over the next few weeks.

