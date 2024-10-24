The Croc remaster is ditching the PS1 original's most defining and controversial feature - its Resident Evil-style tank controls

Croc Legend of the Gobbos Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first Croc Legend of the Gobbos gameplay trailer has arrived, and it confirms the remaster has done away with the PS1 original's Resident Evil-style tank controls.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is a remaster of the beloved PS1 platformer of the same name. It was announced back in August as the debut project coming from the reformation of original developer Argonaut Games, which shut down in 2004.

The original game was a big hit on PS1 when it launched back in 1997, but its tank controls are very much a product of its time. Thankfully, the remaster does away with those and goes with a more modern approach, which should help ease in newcomers to this fifth-generation platforming classic. A text banner in the trailer boasts of the remaster's "smooth, modern controls." While I'm personally always happy to see tank controls be left behind in the '90s, it'll be interesting to see how Croc adapts the gameplay when so much of it was based around those same outdated controls.

Beyond the change in controls, the rest of the new Croc remaster trailer seems to indicate a pretty faithful version, showing the plucky li'l crocodile hopping his way across platforms, tail-whipping item boxes and enemies, and solving environmental puzzles.

In case you're unfamiliar with the original, don't feel too bad: even Argonaut games wasn't expecting such a positive reception when the remaster was announced. That said, Croc's origin story as a 3D Mario-style platformer starring Yoshi should give you some idea of what to expect here, although it's very much worth noting that the original pitch for Croc is said to have impressed Nintendo icon Shigeru Miyamoto so much that he made a "very similar" game in a little-known platformer called Super Mario 64.

It's never a bad time to peruse our list of the best N64 games ever.