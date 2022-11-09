Everything announced at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase

November's Nintendo Indie World Showcase is a wrap, and there's a ton of cute, weird, and otherwise wonderful little gems from independent developers coming to Switch in the near future.

The showcase lasted almost 30 minutes and crammed in a bunch of trailers, news, and reveals, from updates on the highly anticipated Sports Story and Rogue Legacy 2 to the reveal of enchanting indies like Botany Manor, where you take on the role of a retired botanist and owner of a historical manor in the 19th century, and so much more. Only in the indie games do you get premises like that, and that's why we love 'em.

Anyway, the point is this: there's a lot to unpack, so let's run through everything that was announced during this week's Nintendo Indie World Showcase.

Sports Story

The long-anticipated Sports Story finally got a release window on Switch. The sequel to Golf Story is launching in December, although there still isn't a specific release date.

Rogue Legacy 2

The acclaimed sequel to Rogue Legacy is coming to Switch, and you won't have to wait long to play the port. Rogue Legacy 2 hits Switch "later today."

Venba

Venda, a lovely looking narrative adventure based around an Indian mother and her long lost recipes, was announced today.

A Little to the Left

A Little to the Left, a cozy looking puzzle game where you organize household objects, launches on Switch today.

Blanc

A new Switch co-op game starring an adorable wolf cub and a fawn trying to make their way home? Count us all the way in. Blanc launches exclusively on Switch February 14.

Have a Nice Death

This charming hand-drawn 2D action roguelike puts you in the shoes of Death Incorporated's CEO: Death himself, of course. Have a Nice Death launched on Steam Early Access earlier in the year to mostly positive reviews, and it's coming to Switch on March 22.

Once Upon a Jester

Once Upon a Jester, a story-rich adventure where you and your best friend Sok travel far and wide to perform improvised live theater shows, is out now on Switch.

Aka

In the mood for cute and cozy? Aka stars a retired warrior (who also happens to be a red panda - go figure) looking to find their inner zen, and your tasks include tending to your home island's flora and fauna, building a shelter, crafting stuff, and feeding baby dragons. Doesn't get much cuter than that. Aka has a December 15 release date.

Botany Manor

Botany Manor, a serene puzzle/exploration indie where you take on the role of a retired botanist caring for a historical manor's magnificent gardens, has been announced.

Goodbye World

Indie games can't always be cute and cuddly. Goodbye World stars two struggling indie game developers working part-time jobs to make ends meet. "As Kanii desperately tries to find a way to make a product that sells, Kumade makes a decision," reads the ominous description on YouTube. Here's hoping for a happy ending when Goodbye World hits Switch later this month.

Dordogne

Dordogne takes place in a stunning watercolor illustration of the French countryside and stars a girl who returns there to uncover lost family secrets and reconnect with her late grandmother through things she left behind. It hits Switch in spring 2023.

A Space for the Unbound

Taking place in a stunning pixel-art take on late '90s rural Indonesia, A Space for the Unbound centers around the complicated relationship of a boy and a girl with supernatural powers. It launches on Switch on January 19.

Coffee Talk: Episode 2

The chill as all get-out coffee-brewing, narrative-driven visual novel is getting a second episode next spring.

Oni: Road to the Mightiest Oni

Look, we're not a fan of the double "Oni" in the title, but everything else about this 3D action-adventure game where you control two characters simultaneously looks like great fun. Better yet, it has a March 9 release date.

Desta: The Memories Between

This "character-driven roguelike" is being developed by the folks behind the excellent puzzle game Monument Valley, and it features strategic turn-based tactics gameplay mixed with some dodgeball action. Desta: The Memories Between lands on Switch early 2023.

Pepper Grinder

This colorful, inventive indie about a shipwrecked and robbed treasure hunter using a customizable drill to traverse the world and solve puzzles launches on Switch in 2023.

