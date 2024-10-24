Singer dedicates a whole song to her "Stardew Valley wife" Abigail, and even creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone is listening to it

It's not every day that a well-known singer releases a song about a video game character, but that's exactly what musician Sophie "Soccer Mommy" Allison has done with her new song Abigail - a song revolving around her favorite romanceable Stardew Valley character.

Soccer Mommy's latest banger is indeed dedicated to Stardew Valley's quirky purple-haired bachelorette, Abigail - if the lines "I know all of your favorite things, chocolate cake and shooter games, and making music in the rain when no one is around" didn't make it obvious enough. In a recent post promoting the song, Soccer Mommy describes the catchy new tune "as an ode to my Stardew Valley wife."

New song "Abigail" is out now! Abigail is an ode to my stardew valley wife. I made this as a cute little writing exercise, but I ended up liking it so much that I wanted to put it on the record. I hope some of my fellow stardew fans can bop to this! 💟💁‍♀️🍃 https://t.co/Tdyq2PnVkv pic.twitter.com/tFsVrXy9e2October 22, 2024

Composed initially "as a cute little writing exercise," the singer describes how she "ended up liking it so much that I wanted to put it on the record." Soccer Mommy says she has "hope some of my fellow Stardew fans can bop to this," but her song has reached further than just the farming sim's cozy community - the game's own creator, Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, has listened to the little melody and even shared it online himself.

If that doesn't count as winning Stardew Valley, I'm not sure what does. While I'm partial to Sebastian myself, I have to admit it's a great beat to jam out to while tending to virtual crops. I think I'll have "Oh Abigail" echoing through my head for the rest of the day now - unless another creator releases a Sebastian-themed song, that is. Until then, Soccer Mommy is going on repeat as my farm's Junimos tip-tap to it.

