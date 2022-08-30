A surprise new Netflix movie has made it to the top 10 most watched – but it has seriously mixed reviews

New Netflix movie Purple Hearts has entered the top 10 most watched movies of all time on the streamer – despite unfavorable reviews and competition in the form of ultra-high budget The Gray Man.

Purple Hearts stars Nicholas Galitzine as a Marine named Luke and Sofia Carson as an aspiring singer called Cassie. The duo have polar opposite political views, but get married for the military benefits. Disaster strikes when Luke is injured in action. As Cassie helps him recover, real feelings begin to develop between them.

The film has become the seventh most watched Netflix movie (opens in new tab) of all time, beating The Irishman, The Kissing Booth 2, and The Unforgivable. It didn't manage to best The Gray Man, though, which is the fourth most popular Netflix film. Purple Hearts has a low 29% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), with a massive 70% Audience Score.

"But fealty to an obvious opposites-attract formula doesn’t itself ruin the film. Rather, it's that it lacks any real spark between characters we're meant to root for, compounded by utterly facile political discussions in which she repeatedly capitulates to his point of view, while a number of scenes that are key to the plot happen entirely off screen," says Luke Y. Thompson of AV Club (opens in new tab). "In a Claire Denis movie, perhaps, that's a bold and deliberate choice. In one that's a showcase for Sofia Carson and broad, pandering flag-waving, it's either financial corner-cutting or creative laziness."

Bust's (opens in new tab) Margo Moran also sees problems with the movie: "There's nothing wrong with feel-good entertainment that may not reinvent the wheel, that makes audiences smile and feel content with a cozy happy ending. There is, however, A LOT wrong with Purple Hearts."

But others are finding things to love about the movie. "Purple Hearts tackles everything from differing political opinions to the broken healthcare system to show that we are more alike than we are different," writes Kristen Maldonado of Pop Culture Planet (opens in new tab). "Carson and Galitzine have magnetic chemistry together, with complicated yet satisfying character development and story arcs leading into their romance. I literally ugly cried through the entire movie."

"You have to have a heart of stone not to love this film," reads one viewer's review. "Simple plot expertly delivered." Another watcher has equally high praise: "A movie that has a great storyline and makes you want a second movie is the best kind! I'm not a crier and I'm not a big fan of romantic movie but wow!!! Loved this one!"

Purple Hearts knocked The Gray Man off Netflix's weekly top 10 just eight days after the Russo brothers-directed actioner released, and in August Purple Hearts had the highest weekly viewing figure of a 2022 Netflix movie so far.

You can stream Purple Hearts on Netflix now, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies.